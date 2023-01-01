Paint celebrities' faces for Halloween! This girl game lets you become the stylist for the Jenner and Kardashian sisters. Choose between Kylie, Kendall, and Kim. Then, select a spooky face-paint design. Apply the best colors and styles in Kardashians Spooky Makeup!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Kardashians Spooky Makeup. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.