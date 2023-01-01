Jumping Shell is a thinking game where you control a character who can nest itself in and out of layers of shells. You can strip yourself off of your shell by double-jumping. Use this mechanic wisely and think about how you can pass the obstacles in each level by double-jumping when necessary, and going back into your shell when it's the right time to do so. There are 24 creatively designed levels that each offer a different type of challenge. Don't worry if you're stuck - you can always watch a hint that shows you how the level is completed. Can you be the master of this puzzle platformer and finish every level? Don't forget to share Jumping Shell with your friends and find out who can finish the game faster!Jumping Shell is created by Robert Alvarez. They have other thinking games on Poki: Blockins, One Button Bounce, Ledge Throw, Platform Countdown, Hop Warp, Plactions, Jumping Clones, Big Tall Small, Teleport Jumper, Block Toggle, Isotiles, Chessformer and Resizer You can play Jumping Shell for free on Poki.Jumping Shell can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

