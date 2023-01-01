Jumphobia is a platformer game where you automatically jump when facing an edge. The game features 250+ rooms spread out over 25 levels. If you're able to complete the full game, there is a great level maker in which you can create your own levels and upload them for other players to play! The game features some clever puzzles and platforming so every level feels fresh. Can you complete every level? Or will you start creating your own levels for the community to play?Move - arrow up Reset last checkpoint - press R Reset room - hold R Shoot - z Switch weapon - xJumphobia was created by Wix Games. Wix Games is known for the Duck Life series, and games like Ant Art Tycoon!

Website: poki.com

