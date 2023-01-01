WebCatalogWebCatalog
Joyrider is a sports game created by kokos.games. Show off your riding and stunt skills on your fancy bike across canyons, forests, and even outer space! Blaze through various levels filled with simple or deceptive obstacles that you have to avoid. Show that you're a pro by doing flips, backflips, or any other cool move you can think of. Then complete your swag by unlocking colorful new headpieces, costumes, and motorcycles. To maximize your success, pay attention to the tasks such as completing a level without crashing once. If you're stuck in a level, you can use the skip button that appears at the top after crashing several times. Go ahead and give Joyrider a try!Maintain your bike's balance by pressing the steering keys at the right time. Make sure not to crash or hit your head!Accelerate - W or UpSteer - A/D or Left/RightBack - S or DownDismount - TRestart - RJoyrider is created by kokos.games. Play their other amazing skill game on Poki: Supernova

