Jigsaw Surprise is a puzzle game created by TapLab Games. Drag puzzle pieces around and place them in their appropriate spots to unravel a beautiful scene. You can choose one of the three difficulty modes to shape the game to your liking. There are several game modes including a daily puzzle whose image changes on a daily basis. Explore countries and cities you've never seen before, embark on colorful journeys and get to know other cultures. Don't forget to share the game with your friends and show each other all the puzzles that you've completed.Use your finger or cursor to drag the jigsaw pieces around.Jigsaw Surprise was created by TapLab Games. Play their other addictive games on Poki: Mahjong Sweet Connection, Mosaic Puzzle Art, Sweet World and Klondike Solitaire

Website: poki.com

