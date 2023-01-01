Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Christmas is a jigsaw puzzle game where you must drag puzzle pieces around and place them in the right spot to reveal a stunning, cool image related to the Christmas holiday. If you have all pieces in the right spot, you complete the level! There are 3 difficulty levels to choose from: easy, normal and hard, each adding more and more pieces to the puzzle. Get under the blanket with a cup of hot chocolate and play this relaxing puzzle experience in the most wonderful time of the year!Either click or drag to move a selected piece. Put all the pieces in order to reveal the image and finish the level.Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Christmas was created by Avix Games. Play their other thinking games on Poki: Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Winter, Thumb Fighter, Thumb Fighter Christmas, Photo Puzzle: Swap Edition, Photo Puzzle: Jigsaw Edition and Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Christmas. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.