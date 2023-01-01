Jelly Sokoban is a colorful puzzle game created by Beedo Games. You'll need to push blue jelly squares around the puzzle to get them in just the right position. Complete each level to move on to the next, more difficult puzzle! Play Jelly Sokoban on Poki in your browser and challenge your brain with nearly 600 puzzles to complete! Controls: Arrow keys - Move jelly squares About the creator:Jelly Sokoban was created by Beedo Games. They are known for games like Clash Of Armour, Clash of Tanks, Jelly Sokoban and Swingers.

Website: poki.com

