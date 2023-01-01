WebCatalogWebCatalog
Javelin Fighting

Javelin Fighting

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Javelin Fighting app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Sticks and stones may break bones, but don’t let an enemy javelin throw you off your tower! Click and drag back to increase the power of your throw to knock down your enemy. Pro tip: hit them in the head and it’s an immediate win! Unlock special powers like jump and duck to help you reach your high score. Controls:Mouse - aim, determine power, and shootW - jump (once unlocked)S - duck (once unlocked)

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Javelin Fighting. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Koala Bros Bash

Koala Bros Bash

poki.com

Boxing Physics 2

Boxing Physics 2

poki.com

Spooky Squashers

Spooky Squashers

poki.com

Duck Life: Battle

Duck Life: Battle

poki.com

Power Badminton

Power Badminton

poki.com

Wind Rider

Wind Rider

poki.com

Heads Arena: Soccer All Stars

Heads Arena: Soccer All Stars

poki.com

Avoid Dying

Avoid Dying

poki.com

Icy Purple Head 2

Icy Purple Head 2

poki.com

Super Soccer Star 2

Super Soccer Star 2

poki.com

Battle Wheels

Battle Wheels

poki.com

Dunk Perfect

Dunk Perfect

poki.com