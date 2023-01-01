Javelin Fighting

Sticks and stones may break bones, but don’t let an enemy javelin throw you off your tower! Click and drag back to increase the power of your throw to knock down your enemy. Pro tip: hit them in the head and it’s an immediate win! Unlock special powers like jump and duck to help you reach your high score. Controls:Mouse - aim, determine power, and shootW - jump (once unlocked)S - duck (once unlocked)

Website: poki.com

