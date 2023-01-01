James Gun is a funny skill game created by Sakkat Studios. You're busted and you need to jump out of your lover’s window, now! Try to land on your sports car without falling to your certain death. Hold onto the ledges to slow down your fall, grab onto another ledge and let go when it’s safe to do so. You’ll soon find out that your relationship gravity is far more dangerous than the one that’s making you sneak out of this apartment.Hold onto a ledge - (Hold down) Space bar, left mouse button or your finger.Indecent Escape is created by Sakkat Studios. Play their other casual for free on Poki: Sweet Run and Ground Digger

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to James Gun. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.