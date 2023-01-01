Infinite Soccer is a 3D platform game in which you're a soccer player in training. It's your job to show your manager and all the fans that you're the best player the world has ever seen. Select your team and start running across a field full of obstacles, ramps, and dummies by avoiding them. Show your agility by jumping, sliding, dodging, and changing your lane at the right moment. There's a goal waiting for you at the end of each level, so prepare yourself and aim to the best of your ability to score a coin multiplier. You can unlock new teams with the coins you've earned. Don't forget to collect all the letters scattered around to unlock the Turbo Superpower and break through all the obstacles! Share Infinite Soccer with your friends and find out who can score the highest points!Infinite Soccer is created by Avix Games. They have many other fun games on Poki: Beecoins Inc, Thumb Fighter, Midnight Drive, Thumb Fighter Halloween, Thumb Fighter Christmas, Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Summer, Photo Puzzle: Jigsaw Edition, Photo Puzzle: Swap Edition, Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition, Turn Right and Twice!You can play Infinite Soccer for free on Poki.Infinite Soccer can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

