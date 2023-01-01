WebCatalogWebCatalog
Infiltrating the Airship

Infiltrating the Airship

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Infiltrating the Airship app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Infiltrating the Airship is the fourth installment of the popular Henry Stickmin game series. Try not to fail during a deadly mission in the sky! Infiltrating the Airship dares you to make risky decisions in life-or-death situations. You will begin by choosing the earpiece, cannonball, grapple gun, or sticky hand. Each scene presents a new way to die. Have you figured out all the possible endings already? You can find all the Henry Stickman games on Poki to play for free online now.Use the left mouse button to interact with objects.Infiltrating the Airship was created by Puffballs United. Play their other legendary Henry Stickmin games on Poki: Breaking the Bank, Escaping the Prison, Stealing the Diamond and Fleeing the Complex

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Infiltrating the Airship. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Stealing the Diamond

Stealing the Diamond

poki.com

Escaping the Prison

Escaping the Prison

poki.com

Breaking the Bank

Breaking the Bank

poki.com

Fleeing the Complex

Fleeing the Complex

poki.com

Stickman Climb!

Stickman Climb!

poki.com

Stickman Fighter: Mega Brawl

Stickman Fighter: Mega Brawl

poki.com

Stickman Climb 2

Stickman Climb 2

poki.com

Stickman Hook

Stickman Hook

poki.com

Stickman Parkour Skyland

Stickman Parkour Skyland

poki.com

Hospital Series: Doctor Rugby

Hospital Series: Doctor Rugby

poki.com

Gun Fu: Stickman 2

Gun Fu: Stickman 2

poki.com

Hospital Stories: Doctor Rugby

Hospital Stories: Doctor Rugby

poki.com