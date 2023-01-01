Infiltrating the Airship is the fourth installment of the popular Henry Stickmin game series. Try not to fail during a deadly mission in the sky! Infiltrating the Airship dares you to make risky decisions in life-or-death situations. You will begin by choosing the earpiece, cannonball, grapple gun, or sticky hand. Each scene presents a new way to die. Have you figured out all the possible endings already? You can find all the Henry Stickman games on Poki to play for free online now.Use the left mouse button to interact with objects.Infiltrating the Airship was created by Puffballs United. Play their other legendary Henry Stickmin games on Poki: Breaking the Bank, Escaping the Prison, Stealing the Diamond and Fleeing the Complex

