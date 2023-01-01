Impossible 13 is a casual puzzle game in which the player must combine circles with the same number until reaching number 13. Merge 3 or more circles with the same color and number to create a new one! Use your thinking skills to quickly accumulate numbers, and try to reach the Impossible 13!Merge circles - Drag left mouse buttonImpossible 13 is created by RoboWhale. They are the creators behind Bouncy Woods. Give it a play on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Impossible 13. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.