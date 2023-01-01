Idle Success is an idle clicker game created by NoPowerup. Are you ready to set your life straight? Start as an unemployed man or woman and work out to get into shape first. Then study hard to get a job, and work on climbing the steps of your career path. Make friends, hang out with your buddies, get rich, and eventually build your own house. Playing Idle Success is the perfect way to get inspired and motivated in real life! Are you ready to become the best version of yourself?Click on one of the icons below to start working. Keep clicking on your character to work faster.Work/Action - Left mouse button (Click repeatedly)Idle Success was created by NoPowerup, a game development company based in Vietnam. Play their other addictive games on Poki: Idle Lumber Inc, Idle Digging Tycoon, Horse Shoeing, Merge Battle, ShootZ and Traffic Rush!

