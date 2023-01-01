Idle Money Tree is an idle clicker game where you generate money by shaking (or clicking) a tree that grows money! Save up enough to buy upgrades and increase your earnings per second. Also the faster you tap, the more money you can earn. Keep these two things in mind and start making money! The game will occasionally offer you missions and choices, and each option you choose will result in a different outcome. Open the scroll on the left to complete the mission and get your prize. Keep doing this until you have enough money to unlock the special shop and the weapon shop. After that, you can shape the rest of the story with your actions and decisions. In this game, money does grow on trees! Go ahead and show us if you can you be the next world-famous billionaire!Tap or Left mouse click - Buy upgradeIdle Money Tree is created by MarketJS. Play their other casual games on Poki: Idle Startup Tycoon, Idle Mining Empire, Stupid Zombies, Classic Solitaire, Ping Pong, Sudoku Village, Tactical Squad, Super Bubble Shooter, Mine Sweeper, Mine Sweeper, 8 Ball Pool With Buddies, Mahjong Pyramids, Unblock It, Power Badminton, True Love Calculator, Hangman, Ludo Hero, math-trivia-lite, Super Girl Story and Typing FighterYou can play Idle Money Tree for free on Poki.Idle Money Tree can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

