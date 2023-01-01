Idle Miner is an idle-clicker game where you (with the help of your trusty cat) make your way through the mines to collect materials. You can upgrade your pickaxe to new minerals and materials but just because you buy an upgrade, doesn’t mean it will always be better. Mine, click and craft your way through the game and see how far you can get!Click on the bell in the bottom left to mine faster. Follow the tutorial at the beginning of the game for all the details!Idle Miner is created by Denis Olenison. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Idle Miner for free on Poki.Idle Miner can only be played on your computer for now.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Idle Miner. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.