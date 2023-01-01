WebCatalogWebCatalog
Idle Digging Tycoon is a casual idle game developed by No Power-up Studios. Travel to a distant world inhabited by cavemen, and hire them to dig the ground for you in search of gold and valuables. Use the gold you've earned to build new buildings, upgrades, and new and faster tools. You can either lay back and watch your staff work, or help them by clicking repeatedly. Go ahead, turn this shapeless map into a lucrative business for you and your teammates. Do you dig this game?Tap with your finger or click with your left mouse button repeatedly to dig the ground.Idle Digging Tycoon is created by created by NoPowerup. Play their other games on Poki: Horse Shoeing, Traffic Rush! and ShootZ

Website: poki.com

