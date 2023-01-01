Ice Cream, Please! is a restaurant simulation game created by BuyHTML5. In this game, you are the owner of a small ice cream shop. Combine flavors, toppings, fruits and nuts to create the perfect order for your customer. Tap on the ingredients to prepare the type of ice cream your customer wants, and tap the green checkmark when you're done. The faster you are, the more points you will earn. Get ready to become the owner of the most famous ice cream shop in town!How to play:Tap on the cones, ice cream types or toppings to select and use them.About the creator:Ice Cream, Please! is created by BuyHTML5. Check out their other games on Poki: 11-11, Dunkbrush, Hypersnake, Scary Hill, Tiny Fishing and Winter Dodge.

Website: poki.com

