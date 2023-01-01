Hydro Storm 2 is a 3D jet ski racing game where you must come in first place among dangerous opponents. In a post-apocalyptic world and ruinous cities, your only friend is your armed jet ski. Eliminate other racers before they shoot you down and gain momentum. Trigger power-ups that you get along the race track and use them to your advantage. Complete challenges such as Metro Mayhem, Harboring Destruction, River Ruckus and more. Watch out for explosive sea mines, and try to grab a rocket to kill your enemies instantly. Do you have what it takes to complete all of the challenges in first place?Your jet ski has built-in weapons, and you can also pick up more power-ups during the race.Hydro Storm 2 has six apocalpytic cities.Perform stunts to get temporary speed boosts.Hydro Storm 2 is created by XFormGames on September 22, 2014. Play their other games on Poki: Rhino Rush Stampede, Gladiator True Story, rally-point-4, Rally Point 3, Go Kart Go! Ultra!, and Burnin' Rubber 5 XS

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Hydro Storm 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.