Huggy Wuggy Shooter is a scary action game where you must survive hordes of haunted toys using various arms. In this horrifying adventure, you are trapped inside Huggy Wuggy's toy factory where all the neglected toys have come to life with nothing but fury. Every night, they prey on unsuspecting visitors, and now it's your turn. Walk around the colorful abandoned factory and shoot every possessed toy that stands in your way. There's a multitude of weapons to choose from, so you can also have some fun in this dark atmosphere. Be constantly aware of your surroundings, and be on the lookout for enemies suddenly appearing in the darkness. How many days can you last in Huggy Wuggy Shooter?Move - WASD or Arrow keysShoot - Left mouse clickRun - (Hold) ShiftAim - Right mouse buttonSwap weapon - Mouse wheel, or Numeric keys from 1 to 7Reload - Mouse wheelSwap weapon - Mouse wheelKnife attack - FThrow grenade - GHuggy Wuggy Shooter was created by GoGoMan. Play their other game on Poki: Neon Flytron: Cyberpunk RacerHuggy Wuggy Shooter resembles other similar games like Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) or Poppy Playtime. You can play this game on your browser on Poki. For more scary games like this, check out our Scary Games section.Huggy Wuggy Shooter is free to play on Poki.Huggy Wuggy Shooter is playable on your computer.

