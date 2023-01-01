Hot Dog Zombies is a skill game where you have to throw hotdogs at the zombies storming the beach. Make sure to hit each one of them enough times to kill them. After each level you earn money to upgrade your throwing skills and damage. Be careful of the bigger zombies, as they take a lot more hits before they go down. Check their belly to know exactly how many times you need to hit them. Can you defeat all the zombies? Controls: Click and drag - shootAbout the creator: Hot Dog Zombies was created by Working Title Studios. They are known for Super Planet Fun Time, Floppy Tower and Bumpy Flop, all playable here on Poki!

