Hospital Stories: Doctor Soccer is a funny simulation game where you're working at the infirmary of a soccer team and operate on your team members. Have you always wanted to be a crazy doctor? Then jump into this game and enjoy the ridiculous series of mini-games where you will have to deal with over-the-top medical conditions of a quirky team and their loved ones. Patch wounds, remove objects, pop zits, hit scars with sausages(?) and more. Will you be able to finish all levels? The Hippocratic Oath has never been this compromised.Use your mouse or finger to interact with the patient or use any of the medical tools.Hospital Stories: Doctor Soccer was created by WeDoYouPlay. Play their other creative and entertaining games on Poki: hospital-Series-doctor-rugby, Nonogram, Words Emoji, and Sugar Eyes You can play Hospital Stories: Doctor Soccer on your browser or on mobile without installing or downloading anything for free on Poki.

