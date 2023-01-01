Horror Dungeon 3D is a scary survival game where you're trying to escape from a spooky castle. You're trapped in a dark, mysterious, medieval castle with maze-like corridors and locked doors that can be unlocked with old-fashioned keys lying around in the castle for you to find them. Admire the beautiful architecture, stonework, paintings, and tapestries while you're exploring the many interesting and exciting rooms in the castle. Keep an eye out on the yellow keys, as you need 6 of them to escape this hauntingly beautiful nightmare. Oh one more thing: The castle is not abandoned, and there are scary things lurking about! If you're caught in a dangerous situation, make use of your flashlight quickly if you want to escape. Do you have the courage to collect all six keys? Share Horror Dungeon 3D with your friends if you're too scared to play alone.Horror Dungeon 3D is created by Studio Laaya. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Horror Dungeon 3D for free on Poki.Horror Dungeon 3D is only playable on your computer for now.

Website: poki.com

