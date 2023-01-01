Hoppenhelm is a casual adventure game created by BUN GUN. You are Sir Hoppenhelm, who is lost in the depths of the dungeon of his own castle Dunkelburg. You must jump, block and slash your way up to the top while collecting as many coins and riches as possible. Be careful with your timing, because the floor is lava for real in this game. But fret not, you can spend the coins you've earned making Sir Hoppenhelm stronger and bouncier. Additionally, you can unlock new allies with different abilities or even new weapons. Can you hop your way to the top?Keep hopping and don't spend too much time on suspicious tiles.Attack - Left arrow keyJump - Right arrow keyShield - Up arrow keyHoppenhelm is developed by BUN GUN. This is their first game on Poki.

Website: poki.com

