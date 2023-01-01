Highway Bike Simulator is the ultimate motorcycle riding simulator, created by Brainsoftware. Fly down the highway at blistering speeds and skim past cars to score points. See how far you can last on your bike! Earn money to improve and trick out your bike. Play Highway Bike Simulator on Poki for a thrilling ride! Controls: Arrow keys - Drive Shift - Wheelie About the creator: Highway Bike Simulator is created by Brainsoftware. They are also the creators behind Cartoon Mini Racing, War of Caribbean Pirates, the Parking Fury 3D series, and more!

Website: poki.com

