WebCatalogWebCatalog
Hex FRVR

Hex FRVR

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Hex FRVR app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Fill the giant hexagon with clusters of colored bricks! This puzzle game puts a new spin on traditional Tetris gameplay. Instead of playing with falling pieces, you can choose which shape to use next. In Hex FRVR, every complete line across the grid will disappear for extra points!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Hex FRVR. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Hex FRVR

Hex FRVR

hex.frvr.com

Wood Blocks 3D

Wood Blocks 3D

poki.com

Shape Fold Nature

Shape Fold Nature

poki.com

Shape Fold

Shape Fold

poki.com

Karakuri

Karakuri

poki.com

Spider FRVR

Spider FRVR

spider.frvr.com

Basketball FRVR

Basketball FRVR

poki.com

Streak FRVR

Streak FRVR

streak.frvr.com

Shape Fold Animals

Shape Fold Animals

poki.com

Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Summer

Jigsaw Photo Puzzle: Summer

poki.com

Lines to Fill

Lines to Fill

poki.com

Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition

Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition

poki.com