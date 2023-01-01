Hefty Shaman Deluxe is a platform game where you play as part of a tribe of people who worship the rain and call upon it every day. To do this, they need to bring the Rain-Stone to their alter. In order to do so, you must collect your fellow tribes-people and traverse the increasingly difficult levels with spikes, boar and tough parkour! Each new level brings new mechanics to look out for and even more enemies trying to stop the rain! Don't forget about the collectible birds in each level to collect ;). Can you bring the rain?Jumping on land knocks it up in the air which can be used to displace traps, defeat enemies, and bring the Rain-Stone to the alter!Hefty Shaman Deluxe is created by Havana24. Play their other games on Poki: Tired to Fall, Break the Siesta and Klung! You can play Hefty Shaman Deluxe for free on Poki.Hefty Shaman Deluxe can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

