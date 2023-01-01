Kill the criminals in Hammer 2: Reloaded! Your ruthless vigilante serves a unique brand of justice. Instead of arresting thieves, you simply end their lives. Spend your cash on a jet pack, unlimited grenades, and God mode. The vehicle generator makes cars appear anywhere!

Website: poki.com

