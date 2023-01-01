Gun Fu: Stickman 2 is a stickman shooting game, created by Dobsoft Studios. In Gun Fu, you are a stickman surrounded by enemies from all sides. Your goal is to shoot down as many enemies you can, before they get to you. The enemies are coming from six directions and you can shoot in those directions by pressing the matching key. Make sure that every shot counts, because if you miss three times you are game over.You can choose to play either with your mouse or with keyboard. Shoot left top corner - Q Shoot left middle - A Shoot left bottom corner - Z Shoot right top corner - O Shoot right middle - K Shoot right bottom corner - M Menu-navigation - arrow keys Menu-interaction - SpacebarDobsoft Studios is the creator behind Gun Fu Stickman 2. They have also created other games like Stickninja Smash

Website: poki.com

