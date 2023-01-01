Guess What? is a nice puzzle game where you have to roll over an image to reveal what it is. After a timer runs out, quickly roll your way towards the right answer before your opponent gets it. Score the most points before the game ends to win! You can hit your opponent to push him away from the right answer, or make him hit the wrong answer! Can you guess all the images right? Controls:Move - W/A/S/D or arrow keysAbout the creator:Guess What? was created by KasSanity. KasSanity has created many games on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Guess What?. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.