Ground Digger is a casual arcade game developed by IP Zlata Roshchina. You own an excavation company in this game, and all of the riches are yours to take. Mine and dig deep into the earth to uncover chunks of gold, precious gems and various types of minerals. Upgrade your tools and go even deeper, where the rarest and most valuable riches lie. There are many surprises in this gig, and all you have to do is dig.Select one of the three routes to uncover all the riches hiding underneath.Dig - Click with the left mouse button.Ground Digger is created by IP Zlata Roshchina. They have a cute arcade platformer on Poki: Sweet Run.

Website: poki.com

