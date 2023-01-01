Grandma's Delicious Cakes
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Grandma's Delicious Cakes app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Grandma's Delicious Cakes is a scary point and click game developed by FM Studio. It is a brand new exciting chapter in the Forgotten Hill series. This time the story involves an old woman who bakes delicious cakes. What could go wrong? Use your skills to solve every puzzle. Got stuck? Use the hint feature to progress further in the story. Can you solve the puzzles in Grandma's Delicious Cakes?How to play:Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game.About the creator:Grandma's Delicious Cakes is created by FM Studio. They have other games on Poki: Pixel Volley, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Surgery, Little Cabin in the Woods and Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library.
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Grandma's Delicious Cakes. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna
poki.com
Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library
poki.com
Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond
poki.com
Little Cabin in the Woods
poki.com
Portrait of an Obsession
poki.com
Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things
poki.com
Rise of Pico
poki.com
Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground
poki.com
Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe
poki.com
Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe 2
poki.com
Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer
poki.com
Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe 3
poki.com