Grand Mini Slam is a unique sports game where you must pick up and throw every ball to the opponent's side. In this fast-paced challenge, you must be quick on your feet to quickly grab an incoming ball and toss it. If your side is totally empty and the opponent's side is full of balls, you win the round. Make sure to hit the power-ups that spawn occasionally to turn the game to your advantage. Don't forget to check the Locker Room to upgrade your character and unlock new skins!Move - A/D or Left/Right arrowsDash - Double press A/D or Left/Right arrowsPick up & Throw ball - Space bar, S or Down arrowGrand Mini Slam is created by FM Studio. They have many legendary games on Poki such as Rise of Pico, Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe, Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library, Little Cabin in the Woods, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer and Forgotten Hill: Surgery. Don't forget to play Pixel Volley, Smash Car Idle, and Smash Car Idle 2 as well!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Grand Mini Slam. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.