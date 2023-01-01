Golf Zero
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Golf Zero app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Are you the next golf star? In this adventurous golf game you’ll jump, slide, and swim to have just the right angle for your shots. Get a hole in one and pop the balloon to win a gold medal. But be careful! You only have three shots so spend them wisely. Controls: Arrow keys - Run and jump X - Angle and hit ball Up key - Cancel shots About the creator: Golf Zero is created by Colin Lane Games, a one-man studio based in Stockholm, Sweden. Colin Lane’s other games include b-ball hits Dunkers and dunkers-2, wrestler fun Wrassling, multiplayer tower defense game Fortz, and arcade platformer Temple of Boom.
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Golf Zero. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.