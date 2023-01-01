Are you the next golf star? In this adventurous golf game you’ll jump, slide, and swim to have just the right angle for your shots. Get a hole in one and pop the balloon to win a gold medal. But be careful! You only have three shots so spend them wisely. Controls: Arrow keys - Run and jump X - Angle and hit ball Up key - Cancel shots About the creator: Golf Zero is created by Colin Lane Games, a one-man studio based in Stockholm, Sweden. Colin Lane’s other games include b-ball hits Dunkers and dunkers-2, wrestler fun Wrassling, multiplayer tower defense game Fortz, and arcade platformer Temple of Boom.

Website: poki.com

