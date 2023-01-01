Goalkeeper Challenge
poki.com
Stop an onslaught of incoming soccer balls! This free kicks challenge puts you in control of a star goalkeeper. The objective is to save every shot on goal. You can dive in any direction at any height. Stop the last goal to enter the bonus round!
