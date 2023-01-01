WebCatalogWebCatalog
Glitch Dash

Glitch Dash

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Glitch Dash app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Think you’re a reaction master? Play the Glitch Dash game and find out! Glitch Dash is a simultaneously serene and stressful first-person obstacle-dodging game where you have to stay on your toes to survive. You can play Glitch Dash for free, but every second is precious as you swerve to collect diamonds and stay out of the way of bouncing hazards that mean instant death! Diamonds buy checkpoints and saves, so keep collecting. This version of Glitch Dash online is the only true way to experience the game as developer David Marquardt intended, so come play Glitch Dash on Poki right now to test your skills!Controls: Arrow keys - Move Space - JumpTips and tricks: - Glitch Dash is a very difficult game, so don’t get disheartened if you get stuck – just keep trying! - Every diamond is worth collecting, but if you just can’t get it then focus on finishing the stage.About the creator: Glitch Dash is created by solo developer David Marquardt based in Sweden. David’s other games include chameleon puzzler Pull My Tongue.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Glitch Dash. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Pull My Tongue

Pull My Tongue

poki.com

Stealing the Diamond

Stealing the Diamond

poki.com

House of Hazards

House of Hazards

poki.com

Super Speeder

Super Speeder

poki.com

UnpuzzleR

UnpuzzleR

poki.com

Trickster Cards

Trickster Cards

trickstercards.com

Idle Miner

Idle Miner

poki.com

TileFall.io

TileFall.io

tilefall.io

Unpuzzle

Unpuzzle

poki.com

Doodle Jump

Doodle Jump

poki.com

Boost Buddies

Boost Buddies

poki.com

Speed King

Speed King

poki.com