Gladihoppers
Gladihoppers is an action game where you fight in different arenas as a gladiator! Choose between different modes, like the awesome career mode, arcade mode, quick fight and practice. The goal is to survive al long as you can. Choose between the Trainer, Surgeon, Priest and Spy who all have special abilities to help you in the arena. Earn a victory and you will gain fame bonuses, and earn gold that you can use to buy upgrades for your fighter like armor and weapons. You can also upgrade your strength, health and skills like charisma, willpower and looting! Keep winning and upgrading your fighter to become the best fighter in the arena!Move - w / a /s / dAttack - arrow keysThrow javelin - e Switch stances: spacebarGladihoppers was created by Dreamon Studios. This is their first game on Poki!
