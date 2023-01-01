WebCatalogWebCatalog
Gladiator True Story

Gladiator True Story

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Gladiator True Story app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Gladiator True Story is a 3D action fighting game where you assume the role of Bruticus and fight against other Gladiators in the arena. Defeat as many enemies as you can as your opponents get tougher with each passing stage. You can earn experience points as you get better, and you can spend them on upgrading your weapons and armor. Pay attention to chest drops and don't miss out on special swords, magical shields, and more power-ups. Don't forget to collect hidden skulls and unlock all trophies so the whole world knows you are the greatest Gladiator of all time!Move - WASD or Arrow keysAttack - Left mouse click or ZShield - Right mouse click or XShield attack - Hold down the right mouse button or XGladiator True Story is created by XFormGames on February 27, 2014. Play their other games on Poki: rally-point-4, Rally Point 3, Go Kart Go! Ultra!, and Burnin' Rubber 5 XS

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Gladiator True Story. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Rally Point 2

Rally Point 2

poki.com

Operation Desert Road

Operation Desert Road

poki.com

Rally Point 4

Rally Point 4

poki.com

Rally Point

Rally Point

poki.com

Rhino Rush Stampede

Rhino Rush Stampede

poki.com

Rally Point 3

Rally Point 3

poki.com

Burnin' Rubber 5 XS

Burnin' Rubber 5 XS

poki.com

Hydro Storm 2

Hydro Storm 2

poki.com

Burnin' Rubber Crash n' Burn

Burnin' Rubber Crash n' Burn

poki.com

Go Kart Go! Ultra!

Go Kart Go! Ultra!

poki.com

Super Girl Story

Super Girl Story

poki.com

CATS - Crash Arena Turbo Stars

CATS - Crash Arena Turbo Stars

poki.com