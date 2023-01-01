Gift Wrapped is a flash game where you must find an item from a group of presents within a time limit. The game starts with a time limit of 20 seconds and increases by about five each time a present is found. There are lots of Christmas and holiday classics such as violins, wine bottles, ice skates, socks, toy robots, teddy bears, toy trains, toy cars, candy canes, and even a shiny ring! Do you have what it takes to manage every present in Gift Wrapped?Click or tap the gift you think corresponds to the image shown.Gift Wrapped was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject BlueYou can play Gift Wrapped for free on Poki.Gift Wrapped can be played on your computer.

Website: poki.com

