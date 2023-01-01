Getaway Shootout
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Getaway Shootout app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
In Getaway Shootout you race three others to the extraction point. This is no ordinary race however, as you can only jump your way to the finish line. Try out-jumping the computer, or one of your friends in this two-player game. On your obstacle filled way to the finish, you'll find all sorts of weaponry and boosts to beat the competition.W - jump left E - jump right R - power-upI - jump left O - jump right P - power-up
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Getaway Shootout. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.