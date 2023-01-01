Gem Smash is a skill game where you have to smash all the gems as quickly as possible. If you smash enough gems, you'll face a gem boss! There are multiple levels to complete. Can you smash all the gems?Smash - mouse clickGem Smash was created by KasSanity. He is known for games like Twirl, Cube Wave and many more titles that are all playable on Poki!

