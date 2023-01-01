WebCatalogWebCatalog
Gem 11 is a puzzle game in which you have to connect gems of the same size, color, and number together, created by Stefan Nikolic. Loosely based on the popular 2048 game, this elegant puzzle game will push you to the limit. Play Gem 11 on Poki on your desktop or mobile device for free and see how many gem combinations you can make! This smooth HTML5 game is the perfect way to test your puzzle skills.Controls:Mouse - Click and drag to connect gemsPro Tip:Don't forget to look which type of stone you get next. The number in the black circle above the gems tells you what kind of gem you will get in the empty spot.About the creator:Gem 11 is created by Stefan Nikolic, based in Serbia.

