Game of Farmers is a casual idle farming game created by AppyApp. Leave the chaotic city life behind and start building your dream farm. Unlock various types of plants, vegetables, fruits, and animals and make money with their help even when you're offline. Sell your crops and organic products to buy new types of seeds, even magical ones. This is your first step to becoming the world's most successful farmer. You know what they say: When life gives you lemons, plant their seeds and watch 'em grow!Tap on the plot to utilize the land and earn money. Pay attention to upgrade pop-ups to increase your revenues.Use / Reap - Tap or click with the left mouse buttonGame of Farmers is created by AppyApp. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

