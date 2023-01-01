G-Switch 3 is a gravity defying skill game and the third installment of the G-Switch series from Serius Games. In the game you can play with up to 7 friends in Multiplayer mode, or play game solo with Campaign and Endless modes. Switch between walls, floors and ceilings and try to survive a gauntlet of deadly traps! Play G-Switch 3 for free to find out if you've got what it takes. Don't just stand there – take on the G-Switch 3 online challenge and master your surroundings!Left mouse button / any keyboard key - SwitchG-Switch 3 is created by Serius Games working in Portugal. They are also the creator behind G-Switch and G-Switch 2.

Website: poki.com

