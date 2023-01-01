Funny Tattoo Shop is a game created by Go Panda Games that mixes the dress up and simulation genres. You are the successful owner of a tattoo parlor, and you're responsible for giving a wide range of customers cool and colorful tattoos. Choose the right design for your customer depending on your perception of their personality. Draw the tattoo carefully, clean the skin, and then treat it with the right colors. You will love the look on your customers' faces when they are happy with your creations. Don't forget to share your artworks with your friends!Use your mouse cursor to select, drag and move objects around.Funny Tattoo Shop is created by Go Panda Games. They have similar funny games like funny-rescue-gardener, Funny Hair Salon, Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper and funny-pet-rescue. Their other games include Cooking Korean Lesson and Hipster vs Rockers. Play them all on Poki for free!

Website: poki.com

