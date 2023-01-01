WebCatalogWebCatalog
Funny Puppy Dressup

Funny Puppy Dressup is a simulation game where you dress up cute puppies with various outfits and accessories. Lots of stylish items are available in this game! Pick from shoes, boots, hats, clothes, pants, and even super cool hair. You don't like the clothes you see? No problem. Unlock more adorable cute puppy outfits by playing interesting mini-games! Don't forget to share Funny Puppy Dressup with your friends!Click or tap on an object to pick it up and use it.Move - WASD or Arrow keysShoot - SpaceMove - WASD or Arrow keysShoot - SpaceFunny Puppy Dressup is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Funny Camping Day, Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Nose Surgery, and Hipster vs Rockers

Website: poki.com

