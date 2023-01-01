Funny Pet Haircut
poki.com
Funny Pet Haircut is a funny simulation game created by Go Panda Games. Be the owner of your own pet salon and groom all the cute customers until they're squeaky clean and gorgeous! They will come to your shop in a messy state, so make sure to wash and dry them before proceeding with giving them a brand new look. Brush them, de-flea them, wash them and shampoo them before changing their colors, hairstyles, make-up and accessories. Go ahead and give Funny Pet Haircut a try!Hold down the left mouse button or your finger to use a tool on your customer.Funny Pet Haircut is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other games. Play the delicious Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, the hilarious Funny Nose Surgery, funny-rescue-zookeeper, funny-pet-rescue and the amazing Hipster vs Rockers on Poki!
