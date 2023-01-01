Funny Kitty Haircut is a simulation game where you help clean and groom two poor stray kitties in need. You've rescued and adopted a cute feline friend and they are now counting on you to take care of their needs. Start plucking the lice out of the cat's head with tweezers. Then use special ointments to regrow their hair and wash it with feline shampoo. After a blow dry session and some brushing, you can choose a hairstyle and even dye it! After this step you can choose from various clothes and accessories to turn these pair of neglected kittens into the stylish feline fashionistas they deserve to be!Click or tap on an outfit or accessory to put it on. You must choose the items shown to you earlier in the game. If you can't remember which ones are correct, feel free to get a hint.Funny Kitty Haircut is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: TicToc Summer Fashion, Tictoc KPOP Fashion, Funny Puppy Emergency, Yummy Taco, Funny Cooking Camp, Funny Camping Day, Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Puppy Dressup, Funny Kitty Dressup, Funny Nose Surgery, and Hipster vs RockersYou can play Funny Kitty Haircut for free on Poki.Funny Kitty Haircut can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

