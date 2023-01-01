WebCatalogWebCatalog
Funny Heroes Emergency is a simulation game where you work as a doctor in an ER, and your job is to help superheroes get back into shape. A team of super powered defenders got hurt when they were facing villains. Can you take care of their injuries and fix them up? Clear dirt and debris from the superheroes before diving in for a deeper treatment. Disinfect their wounds, put ointments on them, remove sticks from their hair, and even fix a few of their teeth! Finally, help them choose a fresh new uniform so they can defend the innocent in style. Share the game with your friends and see what kinds of costumes they have created for our superheroes.Pick up / Use medicine - Tap or Left mouse clickFunny Heroes Emergency is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Funny Kitty Care, Tictoc KPOP Fashion, Funny Puppy Emergency, Yummy Taco, Funny Cooking Camp, Funny Camping Day, Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Puppy Dressup, Funny Kitty Dressup, Funny Nose Surgery, and Hipster vs RockersYou can play Funny Heroes Emergency for free on Poki.Funny Heroes Emergency can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

