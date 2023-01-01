WebCatalogWebCatalog
Funny Haircut is a hairstyling game where you give your customers unique haircuts in your own salon. Wash your customer's hair and get it clean first, then use your professional hairdressing equipment such as curlers, straighteners, dryers, dyes and hairspray to give them a fresh hairdo. The hair physics in this game is so realistic that you will feel like a real hairstylist. We trust you to make your customers look absolutely unrecognizable. Let your hair down and enjoy the hilarious Funny Haircut!Use your mouse cursor to select, drag and move your equipment.Funny Haircut is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many hilarious games like funny-rescue-carpenter, funny-rescue-gardener, Funny Hair Salon, funny-pet-rescue, Funny Nose Surgery, and funny-rescue-zookeeper. They also have the educational cooking game Cooking Korean Lesson and the one-and-only Hipster vs Rockers for fashion fans. Play them all for free on Poki!

