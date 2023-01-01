WebCatalogWebCatalog
Funny Food Duel

Funny Food Duel

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Funny Food Duel app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Funny Food Duel is a simulation game where you help two pets play pretend a fake food fight. Control one of the two animal companions and make sure it gets the plate with the healthy food. Avoid frozen or rotten food as they will make you lose a point, and eating healthy dishes will grant you one. The first player to reach 8 wins the game! Keep winning duels to unlock new and cute characters that you can play as and with. Don't forget to share Funny Food Duel with your friends!Eat - AEat - Left arrow keyFunny Food Duel is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many other cute games on Poki: Funny Daycare, Funny Puppy Dressup, Funny Camping Day, Funny Travelling Airport, Funny Throat Surgery 2, Yummy Waffle Ice Cream, Cooking Korean Lesson, Funny Pet Haircut, Funny Nose Surgery, and Hipster vs RockersFunny Food Duel is free to play on Poki.Funny Food Duel is playable on both your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Funny Food Duel. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Funny Puppy Dressup

Funny Puppy Dressup

poki.com

Funny Daycare

Funny Daycare

poki.com

Funny Kitty Dressup

Funny Kitty Dressup

poki.com

Funny Puppy Emergency

Funny Puppy Emergency

poki.com

Funny Puppy Care

Funny Puppy Care

poki.com

Funny Cooking Camp

Funny Cooking Camp

poki.com

Funny Camping Day

Funny Camping Day

poki.com

Funny Kitty Haircut

Funny Kitty Haircut

poki.com

Funny Kitty Care

Funny Kitty Care

poki.com

Yummy Cupcake

Yummy Cupcake

poki.com

Funny Heroes Emergency

Funny Heroes Emergency

poki.com

Summer Fashion Makeover

Summer Fashion Makeover

poki.com